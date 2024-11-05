New board formed to look after Uganda National Mining Company

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government has inaugurated a new board for the Uganda National Mining Company, under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, to oversee its equity interests in the mining sector.

The board, consisting of nine members, was inaugurated on Monday, November 4, 2024, at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) House in Entebbe. The board is chaired by James Mukasa Ssebugenyi, with James Byagaba serving as the Vice Chairperson.

Other members include Kevin Aanyu, Alaba Agnes, Francis Twinamatsiko, Maria Kiwanuka Nabasirye Kiwana, Kwatampora Alex Binego Zentaro, Wilfred Kokas Aupal, and John Fisher Kanyemibwa.

During the inauguration ceremony, Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, emphasized the board’s critical role in achieving new targets aimed at enhancing the exploitation and value addition of minerals for economic transformation, industrialization, and job creation for Ugandans.

Eng. Bateebe outlined the Ministry’s strategic vision, stating that the board will be expected to increase exploration and quantification of at least 58 priority minerals and geothermal resources across the country. Additionally, the board aims to promote the adoption and use of appropriate and affordable technologies throughout the supply chain.

In his inaugural speech, James Mukasa Ssebugenyi highlighted that mineral development is a key driver of revenue and government plans. He expressed confidence that the Uganda National Mining Company can play a transformative role in the economy, bringing a diverse set of competencies to support sustainable development in the mineral sector.

“We promise to future-proof Uganda’s mineral development agendas and will act rationally in executing our mandate,” he stated.

Phiona Nyamutoro, Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), underscored the importance of the mineral sector as one of five critical areas—including Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Science and Technology—identified by the government to achieve economic growth over the next decade.

The Minister noted that the board’s appointment and inauguration place the Uganda National Mining Company in a pivotal position to ensure that Uganda maximizes its benefits from the mining sector, thereby spurring socio-economic transformation.

Historically, the mining sector contributed about 30% to Uganda’s GDP five decades ago, but this figure has plummeted to a mere 2.3% today. Efforts are underway to revitalize this crucial sector.

The recently completed National Development Plan (NDP IV) has earmarked the mining sector, including Oil and Gas, as vital for the government’s goal of increasing Uganda’s economic output from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion.

Profile of Uganda National Mining Company Board Members

James Mukasa Ssebugenyi – Chairperson James Mukasa Ssebugenyi holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University (1991) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre. He also has a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Uganda Management Institute and a Diploma in Trial Advocacy from the Washington School of Law. Ssebugenyi has represented major organizations, including MTN Uganda during its $150 million initial public offering, AMEA Power in setting up a 20MW solar facility, and Pearl Development Group in establishing the Lake Victoria Serena Hotel and Golf Club. His other notable cases include representing the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Total Energies in high-profile environmental and mineral resource cases.

James Byagaba – Vice Chairperson James Byagaba holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Makerere University and a Diploma in Bank Credit and Risk Management from Damelin School of Banking, South Africa. He also has a Certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards from the Hill Institute, Johannesburg. Byagaba is the Managing Director of Gabas Investments Ltd and has held multiple managerial roles at Stanbic Bank Uganda and Uganda Commercial Bank. He has previously served as Vice Chair of the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company and as a Board Trustee for National Insurance Corporation Ltd.

Kevin Aanyu – Board MemberAanyu has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry, a Master’s in Geology, and a PhD in Geosciences from Gutenberg University, Germany. She is currently a lecturer at Makerere University in the Department of Geology and Petroleum Studies and serves on the Examinations Moderation Committee. Aanyu is a former geologist with the Department of Geological Survey and Mines in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Agnes Alaba – Board Member

Alaba holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry from Makerere University and a Master’s in Geoinformatics from the International Institute of Aerospace Survey and Earth Sciences, Netherlands. She has certificates in geological applications, groundwater tracing, spatial data infrastructure, and remote sensing. Alaba serves as a Commissioner in the Department of Mines and is a former Assistant Commissioner for Geodata Management.

Francis Twinamatsiko – Board Member

Twinamatsiko holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics, a Master’s in Economic Policy and Planning from Makerere University, and a Master’s in Energy Studies from Dundee University in Scotland. He is currently the Assistant Commissioner in the Tax Policy Department at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, where he has also served as Principal Economist and Economist.

Maria Kiwanuka Nabasirye Kiwana – Board Member

Kiwanuka holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from the London Business School. She is a Special Presidential Advisor on Finance and General Manager of Radio One and Radio Two. Kiwanuka is a former Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development and has worked as a Financial Systems Consultant with the World Bank. She also serves as a non-state expert with the Global Green Growth Institute.

Dr. Alex Binego Zentaro Kwatampora – Board Member

Dr. Kwatampora holds a Master’s in Geosciences from Atlantic International University and a PhD in Geoscience from Selinus University. He has certifications in geophysics, mineral resource exploration, and public administration. Kwatampora has served as a consultant with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and worked on the Lake Katwe Salt Project. He is also a member of the Technical Advisory Council for Geology in Public Interest (GPI) in Washington, USA.

Wilfred Kokas Aupal – Board Member

Aupal has a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from Makerere University, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management. He is a senior lecturer and Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Uganda Technology and Management University. Aupal has held past roles as Finance and Administration Manager at Makerere University, Grants Manager at USAID, and Grants Coordinator under USAID.

John Fisher Kanyemibwa – Board Member

Kanyemibwa holds a Master’s in Oil and Gas Law from the Institute of Petroleum Studies (affiliated with Uganda Christian University), a Master’s in Commercial and Corporate Law from the University of London, and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University. He is an advocate with H&G Advocates and has handled dispute resolution for various organizations, including Uganda Electricity Transmission Company and Makerere University.

The diverse backgrounds of the Uganda National Mining Company Board members ensure a wide range of expertise, avoiding conflicts with their roles in other government institutions.

