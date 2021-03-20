Saturday , March 20 2021
NDA closes 305 illegal drug outlets in South Western Uganda

The Independent March 20, 2021 NEWS Leave a comment

South Western NDA region office team inspect drug outlets in Mbarara city. Photo via @UNDAuthority

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority-NDA has closed more than 300 drug shops in the areas of greater Ankole, Kigezi and Kasese for dealing in fake drugs.

The operation covered 19 districts including, Mbarara, Ibanda, Kanungu, Sheema, Kasese, Kamwenge, Rubanda, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Kitagwenda, Rwampara, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Kazo, Lyantonde, Rukiga, Kabale, Bushenyi, and Mitooma.

During the operation, 678 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at 204 million shillings were impounded, while 3 boxes of expired veterinary drugs and other 3 of agro-chemicals were impounded.

Some of the closed drug shops were also found employing unqualified personnel, while others were found selling government drugs and offering clinical services.

Samuel Kyomukama, head of enforcement NDA says that during their operation, some outlets were not licensed with others were selling unauthorized or expired drugs.

During the operation, two people, Thadeus Akankwasa from Rukungiri municipality and Dorothy Nareeba in Ishaka were arrested.

Andrew Bakashaba, the Mbarara District Veterinary Officer faulted the increasing number of fake drugs on unlicensed veterinary practitioners.

Kenneth Kiiza, the manager NDA South Western region urged the public to remain vigilant and only buy drugs from licensed pharmacies and drug shops.

More than 1,000 drug shops were licensed by NDA to operate last year in Southwestern Uganda.

