NCBA monthly mug concludes with a thrilling mug of mugs finale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NCBA Uganda Monthly MUG came to an exciting close this past on Dec.21 with the much-anticipated Mug of Mugs event at Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club, Namulonge.

After months of intense competition, the final leg of the Monthly Mug attracted a host of golf enthusiasts and professionals, cementing its place as one of Uganda’s premier golf events

The Monthly Mug Golf which ran over several months, captivated golfers of all skill levels, offering fierce competition and valuable networking opportunities.

The Mug, sponsored by NCBA Uganda, was not just about golf; it brought together Uganda’s growing sports and business communities. It allowed participants to showcase their skills while promoting the camaraderie and sportsmanship that make golf a cherished sport.

The Mug of Mugs finale was nothing short of spectacular. The event showcased the skill and determination of Uganda’s top golfers, all competing for bragging rights and exciting prizes.

The tension on the course was matched only by its buzzing atmosphere as participants and spectators enjoyed networking sessions, live entertainment, and a chance to unwind after months of intense competition.

Mark Muyobo, Managing Director of NCBA Uganda, reflected on the success of the Monthly Mug, expressing his pride in its impact on Uganda’s golfing landscape.

He said: “We are thrilled with the success of the Monthly MUG Golf and the way it has brought together Uganda’s golfing community. This Monthly Mug offers golfers an opportunity to sharpen their skills on the course. Not only does it help promote the sport but also helps to build relationships and foster partnerships within our business and financial sectors.”

The final round saw Christopher Magzi, emerge Champion clinching the Overall winners’ title with an outstanding performance, scoring 285 points.

Allan Akira secured the runner-up position, while other participants were recognized with awards such as Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, and a Special Recognition for the seniors.

But the significance of the Monthly Mug went beyond the competitive rounds. NCBA Uganda’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion was evident throughout the event.

The tournament emphasized youth participation, providing a platform to encourage the next generation of golfers. Golfers also had the opportunity to learn more about NCBA’s tailored products such as Asset Finance, Salary loans, Mortgages, and Business loans.

Magezi said, “It has been an incredible experience. Not only have I improved my game, but I’ve also had the chance to meet amazing people.

I’m incredibly grateful to NCBA Bank for organizing such a unique event that brings together sports and business in such a meaningful way.”

With the series now firmly established on Uganda’s sporting calendar, it is clear that the NCBA Monthly Mug will continue to be a highlight for golfers and business leaders alike, setting the stage for even greater success in the years to come.