NBS TV journalist Sserwanja makes statement, out on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journalists Solomon Sserwanja has made a statement and been released on bond after police arrested his wife and colleagues, who they say were found with classified drugs.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said they recorded a statement from Serwanjja and thereafter released him on police bond.

Sserwanja, an investigative journalist with NBS television handed himself over to police after two days on the run.

Sserwanja was declared wanted on Thursday Afternoon after police and operatives from the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) reportedly found classified drugs with the Government of Uganda seal at his residence in Mukono.

Early in the morning, police handed a summon letter to lawyer Medard Lubega Sseggona asking his client Solomon Sserwanja to report to Police. He arrived at the Central Police Station at 11:50 a.m., accompanied by NBS TV Editor Joyce Bagala and Chief Executive Officer Kin Karisa.

At the Station, he was received by the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation CPS Joshua Tusingwire who led him to the office of Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Moses Kafeero. Sserwanja’s was recording a statement in room 9 CPS Kampala by press time.

This comes barely two hours after three journalists from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a driver and Sserwanja’s wife Vivian Nakaliika, were granted police bond.

The journalists who include: Godfrey Badebye, Kaweesa Rashid and Kassim Muhammad, as well as their driver Shadow Kisaame, were detained yesterday at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala together with Vivian Nakaliika, a Communication Officer with the Ministry of Health.

It is alleged that detectives and operatives of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) had uncovered several boxes of Malaria and Hepatitis B vaccine in Solomon and Vivian’s home in Mukono.

Preliminary information indicates that Godfrey Badebye and Kassim Muhammad were the first to be arrested on Wednesday together with their driver Shafiq Kisaame from Makindye where they were allegedly meeting two medical officers who were meant to sell to them more drugs.

The three were first taken to a safe house from where they were interrogated until they revealed that they had been working on a documentary and had bought various drugs from the black market across the country.

On Thursday Kaweesa Rashid also of the BBC was arrested basing on information from the first group to and so was Sserwanja’s wife.

