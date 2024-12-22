National Drug Authority closes 900 drug outlets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed 900 drug outlets and recovered HIV drugs worth a billion shillings illegally sold in private facilities.

According to Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Authority’s Public Relations Officer, the operation has been going on for three months in both Kampala and Wakiso districts.

The operation, covered the suburbs of Nansana, Kira, Makindye, Nakawa, Kawempe, Rubaga, Kyengera, Bweyogerere, Kajjansi, kasangati, Entebbe, Matugga, and Bulenga among many others across the region that the authority classifies as Kampala Extra Region.

In addition to the ARVs, another 2,000 boxes of assorted medicines marked ‘not for sale’ as they are supposed to be offered free of charge in the government run health facilities were recovered.

However, theft of government medicines has been persistent despite innovations the National Medical Stores has put in place to curb the vice.

Over the years, there have been concerns that the drugs are not well monitored giving an opportunity for some healthcare workers to take these drugs to private pharmacies and hospitals for sale leaving the government health facilities with inadequate drugs and consistent stock outs.

URN