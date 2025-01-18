Namisindwa submits seven private primary schools for coding

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namisindwa District authorities have identified seven privately owned primary schools for coding by the Ministry of Education and Sports, a move aimed at addressing the district’s limited number of government-aided schools.

In an interview with this reporter on Monday, Sophie Namutosi, the Acting Namisindwa District Education Officer, explained that the district has few government-aided schools, prompting the decision to forward the names of these schools to the Ministry of Education and Sports for coding.

Currently, Namisindwa has a total of 95 government-aided primary schools and 8 secondary schools. The seven schools identified for coding include St. Joseph Naluwande in Magale Sub County, Bilalai in Lwakhakha Town Council, St. Monica Buwundu in Bumbo Town Council, St. Kaloli Lwanga in Bumwoni Sub County, and Bukhabikula in Bumumali Sub County.

Namutosi explained that while these schools have been operating as private institutions, coding them will automatically classify them as government-aided schools, which will enable them to receive government support.

Jackson Wakwaika, the Namisindwa District LC V Chairperson, confirmed that the district has submitted the list of schools and is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Education before the start of the upcoming first term. He added that if the schools are successfully coded, they will receive vital resources such as government teachers, textbooks, and other support, urging the public to embrace the development.

