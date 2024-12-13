Nakivubo Stadium cleared by CAF for CHAN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CAF has given a go ahead to Uganda and Burundi to play their African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifier matches at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo. This becomes the first continental fixture the stadium will host since its re-opening earlier this year.

The two nations will face off in a two-legged affair, with Burundi hosting the first leg on 26th December 2024 before Uganda hosts Burundi at the same venue, three days later.

According to a statement from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), CAF has limited the number of fans allowed into the stadium to 7,000 for each game to ensure proper crowd control.

This represents half of Nakivubo’s estimated 15,000-seat capacity. But, Rogers Mulindwa, the stadium’s spokesperson, told this publication that they are prepared to comply with all directives as this is the stadium’s inaugural continental assignment.

FUFA Deputy CEO for Football Decolas Kizza explained that the Federation decided to rest Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) to prepare it for the CHAN final tournament.

As a result, FUFA sought a waiver from CAF to use Nakivubo Stadium. In the same development Burundi, who lacks a CAF-certified stadium of its own, and had earlier requested to use Namboole stadium also agreed to play their home leg at Nakivubo.

When asked whether Nakivubo could host matches during the final CHAN tournament slated for February 1–21, 2025, Kizza said it was too early to provide a definitive answer. However, he emphasized that this approval was granted under special circumstances and included specific restrictions.

This development however comes just two months after the management announced that the International Football governing body, FIFA, had officially certified the turf system installed at the stadium which came as a milestone for the stadium, which reopened six months ago.

Since its reopening, the stadium has faced scrutiny over whether it meets the criteria for hosting international events. These concerns persisted as even Ugandan Premier League clubs avoided using the facility for continental engagements.

But, management has consistently objected to these reports, confidently saying that Nakivubo is even part of Uganda’s larger plan for hosting the tournament.

Meanwhile, Uganda, already qualified as a CHAN co-host alongside Tanzania and Kenya, will use the matches as preparation for the tournament. Meanwhile, Burundi and other teams in the CECAFA region will compete for the single additional slot allocated through the qualifiers.

URN