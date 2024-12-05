Nakasongola in darkness after vandalism of electricity wires worth shs20 million

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Nakasongola are hunting for unknown people who vandalized electricity poles of high voltage networks leaving the area in darkness.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 11 pm at Lubenge Swamp in Kakooge town, Nakasongola district.

Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson explains that unknown people cut down two poles of high voltage power lines and stole wires of 600 meters valued at approximately twenty million shillings.

He adds that the incident was reported on Wednesday after the Umeme Limited technical officer Edward Kwolekwa embarked on investigating the power blackout in the areas of Kakooge, Katuugo, Wabigalo towns and other electricity stations on a long Kampala-Gulu highway.

“The technician found that two poles of high voltage network lines had been vandalized at Lubenge swamp and wires stolen. He immediately reported the matter to Kakooge police station for further investigation.” Twineamazima said.

Twineamazima said that upon police receiving the complaint, they opened a case of Vandalism and malicious damage before embarking on investigations as well as hunting for the culprits to face the law.

Cases of vandalism are common in Savannah involving suspects from Kampala and Wakiso districts.

In June, Police in Nakaseke district arrested five men in connection with the vandalism and malicious damage to power wires and poles. The suspects came from Wakiso district and Kampala city.

The vandalism, which led to a blackout, occurred on Thursday, July 4, 2024, along Bulyana Road in Kikandwa Parish, Semuto Town Council.

In November Police in Luwero district also arrested three people for allegedly vandalizing electric wires from the poles at Kitasure village in Kikyusa sub-county. The suspects caught by residents while cutting the wires were from Matugga town, Wakiso district.

According to UMEME, the sector lost over 26 billion Shillings in stolen copper wires, vandalized transformers, and poles amongst others in 2021.

Police have since mooted a plan to charge all suspected vandals with the Anti-Terrorism Act bid to curb the vice which had grown rapidly.

URN