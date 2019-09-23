Nagirinya murder suspects charged, remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people suspected of plotting the kidnap of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa, have been charged with kidnap with intent to murder, aggravated robbery and murder.

Nagirinya, an Assistant Project Manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative was kidnapped by unknown people from her home in Lungujja, in the outskirts of Kampala, together with his driver Kitayimbwa last month.

Moments after their kidnap, one of her captors was seen driving Nagirinya’s car to an unknown destination, according to CCTV footage by the Police. Their bodies were found in a village in Nama Sub County, three days after the kidnap.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the suspects, from a hideout in Nateete, on the outskirts of Kampala. They were allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s sim card.

The four, identified as Coporiyamu Kasolo (Arsenal), Johnson Lubega, known to some as Eto’o and Manomano to others, Nasif Kalyango and Hassan Kisaka alias Massada, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Joel Wegoye this morning.

The prosecution told the court that on August 28, 2019, the accused persons and others still at large, forcefully kidnapped Nagirinya and her driver Kitayimbwa, killed them and dumped their bodies in a swamp in Mukono district.

They also face two counts of aggravated robbery, for the theft of Nagirinya’s Vehicle a white Spacio Registration number, UBA 570V, her Phone, 260,000 Shillings, Kitayimbwa’s Nokia phone and 24,000 Shillings.

The group was however not allowed to take plea because the charges against them were capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

The prosecution asked the court to remand the suspects until September 27, 2019, as investigations into the matter continue. They were remanded to Luzira Prison.

URN