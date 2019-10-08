Nagirinya murder: CMI, Police arrest boda boda rider for ferrying killers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda boda rider Sharif Mpanga alias Shafic who allegedly ferried killers of Maria Nagirinya to her house gate has been arrested.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Monday that Mpanga was arrested over the weekend by a combined team of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence – CMI and Uganda Police Force.

Nagirinya, a social worker and her part time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa, were kidnapped outside her home gate in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala on August 28th around 11:40pm.

The duo who were kidnaped in her car Spacio UBA 570V were found killed and dumped in Mukono district on August 30.

Closed Circuit Television – CCTV security cameras captured the kidnappers driving the deceased’s vehicle midnight as they were being guided by a Boda boda rider who was later identified as Mpanga.

CMI, UPF launched a hunt for the suspects and four people have been arrested and charged in court after recording an extra judicial statement in admission to committing the crime.

Security agencies first arrested Koprian Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega alias Rasta aka Eto, Hassan Kisekka alias Masada and Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge.

The quartet revealed that they had got the job from one Sadat Kateregga alias Baros while they were still at Luzira Prison. They added that they surveyed Nagirinya’s home moving on Sharif Mpanga’s motorcycle.

Enanga said after charging Kasolo, Lubega, Kisekka and Muwonge, investigators intensified a hunt for Kateregga and Mpaga. Kateregga was arrested early last week hiding in Kilombe, Makindye Division.

This now brings the number of suspects who were involved in the crime to six. Police said this was the team that orchestrated the entire murder plot where Kasolo, Kisekka, Muwonge and Lubega were each paid shillings 130,000.

CCTVs allegedly captured Mpanga dropping Kasolo and Kisekka near Nagirinya’s home and waited for the victim to arrive. Mpanga waited to evacuate the killers in case the mission had failed.

After kidnapping Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa, Mpanga led rode ahead of the suspects directing them the safe routes to take. Enanga said he also went to Mukono and surveyed the area where the victim’s bodies were dumped.

Kateregga, according to police is yet to reveal where he actually got the job. Though Kasolo who hired his other colleagues, pins Kateregga of getting him the job when he was about to be released from Luzira Prison in May, he does not know whose job it was.

CMI, Police now believe Kateregga who is being handled at Special Investigations Division- SID in Kireka will perhaps reveal who tasked him to hire Nagirinya’s killers. Nevertheless, Kateregga has so far told police that they killed Nagirinya because she often moved with huge sums of money of over 50 million shillings on her.

