Nadduli’s disqualification generates mixed reactions in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The disqualification of Abdul Nadduli, the incumbent Central region vice chairperson from Central Executive Committee elections has generated mixed reaction from National Resistance Movement -NRM party supporters in Luweero.

Abdul Nadduli was disqualified from CEC nomination on grounds that he didn’t resign his government position as Senior Presidential Advisor.

CEC approved six candidates for the central region vice chairperson position. They included State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, Twaha Ssonko Kiganda, the current leader of all NRM district chairpersons, Muhammad Kibedi Nsegumire, John Magaro, Moses Karangwa Kalisa and businessman Moses Mayengo.

However, the disqualification of Nadduli has since attracted mixed reactions from party supporters and leaders.

Nadduli was the point of discussion at Luweero Teachers’ Gardens on Thursday as Luweero delegates gathered to elect vice chairpersons for CEC .

Paul Mukungu, the chairperson of Luweero district NRM entrepreneur league says that Nadduli has been a good mobiliser not only in Buganda but across the country and shouldn’t be disqualified on minor technicality.

Mukungu added that Nadduli has been an outspoken chairperson on Buganda issues and will be missed.

Sam Mulwana, the Luweero district councillor for workers said that Nadduli’s disqualification was unfairly done because there are candidates who have been participating in party elections before resigning their positions.

Mulwana said that as Luweero, they will miss representation on CEC despite area contribution to the party.

Captain Muhammadi Mubiru, the Chairperson of Luweero Veterans Association says that Nadduli has been a link to the historicals and these may feel the disconnect within the party.

But Geoffrey Kiryowa Musoke, the district councillor for Zirobwe sub county said that Nadduli played his part and it was the right time to give way to youths to steer the party.

Joy Namulindwa, the aspirant for Luweero District Woman MP NRM ticket says that Nadduli and other elders ought to leave the youths to take over key positions to help President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni deliver on his pledges.

But Nadduli said he will still serve the party as a mobiliser through his position as Senior Presidential Advisor. He also castigated candidates who wanted him to go citing his age saying these must first do the same for the NRM chairperson Museveni.

Nadduli has occupied the position of NRM vice chairperson for central region since 2010.

A former member of the NRA who retired from the army at the rank of lieutenant, Nadduli also served as LC 5 chairman of Luweero district before he was defeated in party primaries in 2015 before he was appointed Minister Without Portfolio.

URN