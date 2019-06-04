Muslims should be peacemakers-Mufti Ramadhan Mubaje

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has urged Muslims to be peacemakers within their communities and throughout the country. He said that the strength of the Islamic faith should be achieved and persevered through unity and a peaceful co-existence.

Mubaje also said that Ugandans should learn to dialogue when in disagreements. He was speaking on Tuesday at prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr, at Gaddafi National Mosque, Old Kampala.

Mubaje also prayed for peace in countries that are currently grappling with conflicts and civil war such as Syria, Yemen and Sudan among others.

The Spokesperson for the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC, Hajji Nsereko Mutumba says that it is unfortunate that during Ramadan and on Eid, Yemen, Syria and Sudan are in conflict.

He also asked the government to address the causes of domestic violence, land grabbing and politicians who incite the public.

Badru Kiggundu, the former Electoral Commission Chairperson says that Ugandans should consider each other as God’s creation and thereby make peace at all times.

Other Muslims faithful shared lessons they learnt from observing Ramathan.

URN