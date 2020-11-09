Museveni’s pledged pickup delivered 14 years later

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has finally delivered on a pledge he made to the Association of Lira Catholic Women Guild one and a half decades ago.

In 2005, President Museveni during a political campaign pledged two pickup trucks, one for the association of the Catholic Women Guild and the other for the Mothers Union under the protestant church.

However, only the pickup truck for the Mothers Union was delivered in the subsequent years, leaving the women guild in a state of anxiety although they kept their faith alive.

On Sunday, their patience and prayers paid off when a brand new pickup truck was delivered to Bishop’s house, handed over to the Bishop who will later hand it to the leadership of the Association to the Woman Guild.

A group of women who witnessed the handover were filled with amazement at the fulfillment of the pledge they have been praying for, for last for 15 years.

Speaking during the hand over, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health who delivered the pickup truck advised that the vehicle should be well serviced and properly maintained.

Dr. Jane Aceng emphasized that all the subsequent pledges made by the President will be fulfilled but called on the entire Christian community to join hands in working hard to ensure that the projects succeed.

His Lordship Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop for Lira Diocese who received the truck applauded the women for being patient for the last 14 years saying their patience has paid off.

According to the Bishop, the vehicle will be ready for use as soon as its logbook and number plates are delivered.

Anna Odongo Lumumba, the Diocesan Women Desk Coordinator applauded the President for the support offered to them saying the vehicle shall be used for spreading the gospel of the Lord and that such shall justify its rightful use.

The new vehicle has been delivered without a logbook and number plate. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says the documents will be processed and delivered not later than next week.

URN