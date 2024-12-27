Museveni to attend Piny Luo with Ruto and Odinga

Siaya ready to host President Ruto and Uganda’s Museveni

Kisumu, Kenya | NTV KENYA | The newly constructed Siaya County Stadium will host two heads of state; William Ruto and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni during its official opening on January 2, 2025, Siaya Governor James Orengo has announced

Speaking after inspecting the stadium together with the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo, Governor Orengo’s preparations for the three-day is almost complete.

“We shall have the fourth Piny Luo event beginning on December 31, however, we expect the guests to arrive beginning December 30,” said Mr Orengo.

He continued, “On January 2, we will have a friendly match between Gor Mahia FC and Kitara FC at our brand new 20,000-capacity stadium. It will also be historic because we will have two heads of state grace the occasion; our own President Ruto and his counterpart Yoweri Museveni.”

Dr Omolo gave a nod to the preparations saying the venue meets all the stipulated requirements.

“I am sure the event will be a success. President Ruto will be hosting his Ugandan counterpart and other dignitaries,” said Dr Omolo.

The Interior PS also invited members of the public to attend the event, which will see Luos from Kenya and abroad reunite to celebrate culture and tradition.

“Just as we have had the same event in other countries, it speaks to the provision we have in our Constitution on natural cohesion, we invite everyone to come and celebrate cultural diversity,” added Dr Omolo.

The event will also be graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the African Union Commission (AUC) chair position.

Chairman of the Piny Luo organizing committee and Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthew Owili said the celebrations will be hosted mainly at Migwena Stadium in Bondo sub-county and finally in Siaya on January 2.

“We shall have one of the best Piny Luo ever organized in our land. It shall be three days full of activities and celebration of cultural diversity,” said Dr Owili.

The Piny Luo festival is celebrated annually and this will be the fourth edition to be held in Siaya County.

Cultural activities to be showcased during the event include traditional food, sports such as wrestling and boat racing, and traditional music such as ohangla and nyatiti.

The contractor is putting the finishing touches to the stadium, arranging the seats and painting.

****

SOURCE: NTV KENYA