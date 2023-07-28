Museveni talks oil, nuclear power with Putin

Petersburg, Russia | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni Thursday evening held bilateral talks with his host President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

President Museveni outlined areas of cooperation that included Oil exploration, nuclear power energy, fertilisers, electric batteries, and Space science that would enable Uganda to have its own dedicated satellite.

He also proposed to President Putin to discourage by policy the importing of raw materials from Africa but instead work with the African governments to add value at source as this would transform the economies of Africa in a very short time from low middle income to high middle-income status.

