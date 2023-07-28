Friday , July 28 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / The News Today / Museveni talks oil, nuclear power with Putin

Museveni talks oil, nuclear power with Putin

The Independent July 28, 2023 The News Today, WORLD Leave a comment

Petersburg, Russia | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni Thursday evening held bilateral talks with his host President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

President Museveni outlined areas of cooperation that included Oil exploration, nuclear power energy, fertilisers, electric batteries, and Space science that would enable Uganda to have its own dedicated satellite.

He also proposed to President Putin to discourage by policy the importing of raw materials from Africa but instead work with the African governments to add value at source as this would transform the economies of Africa in a very short time from low middle income to high middle-income status.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved