MUSEVENI: Stop ‘nyeko’ against Nalweyiso and Mukasa

The big problem for the parasites seems to be the unstoppable growth of Uganda’s economy

COMMENT | YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI | My social media team has drawn my attention to social media stories that are partially true but also false and malicious. It is true that, on my orders, after receiving intelligence information, some staff at State House have been arrested for a number of offences over which they are already charged in the appropriate State courts.

The facts of the alleged offences, will come out in the trial. Why, then, bring in the names of Abu Mukasa, a very active NRM supporter, investor and mobilizer of more investors from outside to Uganda and Prossy Nalweyiso, a veteran female warrior of the Ugandan People’s resistance?

Indeed, Abu Mukasa has brought billions of dollars of investments to Uganda. That seems to be his offence to the foreign and local parasites that would like Uganda’s economy to remain stunted as long as they benefit individually.

He brought to us a multi-billion-dollar bulk fuel supplying company known as Vittol that, at one point, was offering to sell us a tonne of petroleum at USD 61.5, a tonne of diesel at USD 83 and a tonne of Kerosene at USD 79.25 while the parasites, working with our either corrupt or careless officials, were supplying the same products at: petroleum at USD 97.5, diesel at USD 118 and Kerosene at USD 114 respectively.

Abu Mukasa had linked us with a very active UAE investor known as Sheikh Maktoum. Sheikh Maktoum has brought us other investors in Air Cargo, gold refinery, produce export, etc. After a long struggle with the parasites, Uganda is now getting cheaper petroleum products and you have seen a number of times the Minister of Energy ordering the parasitic petroleum sellers in the country to lower their prices to the consumers.

Otherwise, we shall end their thieving practices by closing their operations in Uganda. We shall know them by their fruits, Jesus educates us in the book of Matthew, chapter 7, verse 20.

Regarding Nalweyiso, she is a long-serving cadre of the NRM. Yes, she is not highly educated. However, the majority of the NRA freedom fighters were even less educated than Nalweyiso. Nevertheless, these uneducated Ugandans, liberated both the uneducated entirety of other Ugandans and the educated that had failed to solve the problem of governance and constitutionality in Uganda.

You may deceive yourself whatever way you want. However, there is a simple acid test you could apply to discover the usefulness of the uneducated Nalweyisos.

In 1986, you had crippling shortages of soap, salt, paraffin, sugar, etc and you had magendo (smuggling), Kibaanda (forex black market) and Kusamula (speculation). What happened to those problems? Who contributed to their solution? Were the uneducated Nalweyisos part of the contributors? Yes, there are other problems that we are dealing with –jobs, poverty, etc. We were able to address the earlier problems and we are also addressing the present problems.

The NRM, long ago, learnt how to use our modestly educated fighters, alongside the educated ones. The Political commissars and the intelligence officers, were normally Makerere graduates – the Arondas, Muntus, Matsikos, etc., while the Secondary school leavers and some of the uneducated, were Combat Commanders- Saleh, Kashaka, Mugume, Kyaligoonza, Musisi, Peter Kerim, etc.

With time, we now have the commanders that are both educated and are also Combat Commanders. The African Resistance needs patriots- educated or uneducated. Educated traitors are poison for Africa. Therefore, the “informant” on the social media, is actually, Mr. Misinformant.

The big problem for the parasites seems to be the unstoppable growth of Uganda’s economy. On account of the correct philosophical, ideological and strategic positions of the NRM, the economy is growing robustly, especially after solving the mistake by the 6th Parliament of blocking the Bujagali dam in 2002.

Investments are flocking in from China, India, the UAE, the Middle East, Europe and, of course, from the Ugandans also. Our agriculture is very strong. We shall shift it to irrigation. The strong UPDF and other security forces, guarantee peace.

You may deceive yourself whatever way you want. However, there is a simple acid test you could apply to discover the usefulness of the uneducated Nalweyisos.

In 1986, you had crippling shortages of soap, salt, paraffin, sugar, etc and you had magendo (smuggling), Kibaanda (forex… pic.twitter.com/nzlLoZZQRQ — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 21, 2024

Therefore, the parasites are resorting to online black-mailers. Write bad stories about the good investors like Sheikh Maktoum so that they run away scared by the controversy. Ugandans should recognize these blackmailers. Sometimes, they even demand money: “Pay us if you do not want us to write bad stories about you”.

We shall use the law to deal with these parasites. Ugandans, therefore, be aware of the parasites. Nalweyiso is supported by very well educated staff: lawyers, economists, Army officers, secretaries, etc. She brings in her knowledge of our struggle and patriotism. She is always on the radios educating Ugandans about the history of our struggle, of which she is very conversant.

I first met her at Kikunyu around August, 1981. Mr. Misinformant seems not to know much about the Peoples struggle.

I first met Abu Mukasa in Washington many years ago. He was working for Harris, an American military radios supplier. How had he linked up with Harris? Recently, he told me the story of how, as a student in USA, he linked up with a well-known American General by offering to cut grass in the General’s compound. It is the General, that linked him to Harris, apparently.

Such initiatives by our young People are good. Stop Nyeko, ihari, obuggya, etima.

****

Museveni is The President of Uganda

SOURCE: Twitter @kagutaMuseveni