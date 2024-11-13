Museveni: Sectarian promoters are enemies of Uganda

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has strongly criticized individuals promoting sectarianism based on religion and tribe in Kisoro District, labeling them as enemies of Uganda.

The president made this statement on Tuesday afternoon while campaigning for Rose Kabagyeni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate for the Kisoro District Woman Parliamentary seat. The campaign took place at Muramba Primary School playground in Muramba Sub-County.

The issue of sectarianism arose following remarks from Jacqueline Kyatuheire, NRM Deputy National Treasurer, and Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, NRM Vice Chairperson for the Western Region and Minister of Information and National Guidance. Both highlighted the presence of religious tensions impacting the campaigns.

President Museveni condemned sectarianism, reminding the public of its harmful effects on Uganda’s progress between 1966 and 1986. He also cited the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples of sectarianism’s devastating consequences.

Museveni mentioned that he had a phone conversation with Philemon Mateke, Kisoro District NRM Chairman, to discuss ways to combat the vice. Museveni emphasized that sectarianism is a crime that can lead to severe consequences, including disqualifying an elected candidate, imprisonment for up to five years, and an eight-year ban from active politics if proven guilty.

The president shared that he has engaged religious leaders in the area, including Rev. Canon Godfrey Mbitse, Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, and Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira, Bishop of Kabale Diocese. Both have agreed to support efforts to curb sectarianism.

Philemon Mateke also addressed the matter, acknowledging the district’s challenges with religious divisions.

The religious tensions in Kisoro, especially between Catholics and Protestants, have reportedly been exploited to influence voters. Anonymous letters circulating on social media have called for Catholics to spy on Protestants and have encouraged voter bribery to prevent a Protestant candidate from winning.

There are also allegations that some priests have been involved in monitoring NRM primary election lines to ensure support for their preferred candidates. The upcoming by-election, scheduled for September 14, follows the passing of former MP and State Minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, on September 7, 2024.

URN