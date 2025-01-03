Museveni, Ruto are now Luo elders

Raila’s AUC candidature rekindles Pan-African spirit

Kisumu, Kenya | PPU KENYA & AGENCIES | The honorary title of Luo Elder has been bestowed on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the ongoing 4th Edition of the Piny Luo cultural festival. This, at ceremonies at Got Ramogi that were attended also by Kenyan President William Ruto and veteran politician Raila Odinga.

“This makes the 3rd time for me to be named an elder, first having been the Alur and the Acholi. Now I am waiting for a Luo name. I am pleased with these gatherings, like the recent one we had in Teso for the Ateker people,” Museveni said.

“After so many years, you are finally highlighting the unfairness of these borders. What right did those individuals have to put asunder what God had united or to annihilate entire communities in various parts of the world? By good luck, Africans survived,” he remarked.

He hailed East Africans for beginning to internally reorganize themselves.

“This time, we understand that relying on spears and animal skins is not enough, as the threats we face are more sophisticated. We should leverage our Undugu to strengthen the historical missions of the freedom fighters: Uhuru, Prosperity, and Strategic Security. The Undugu (Federation) is the correct approach.”

He later opened the newly constructed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya County, Kenya. The opening was followed by football match between Gor Mahia of Kenya and Kitara football club of Uganda that ended in a 9-8 penalty shootout victory for the hosts after a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has what it takes to champion the unity and progress of the African continent, Kenyan President William Ruto has said.

The President said Odinga's candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson continues to receive tremendous support owing to his proven track record as a pan-Africanist. He expressed confidence that Odinga's leadership will foster peace across the continent, effectively manage conflicts and unlock the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. "We are very confident that the successful bid of Hon Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent change for the better going into the future," he said. The President made the remarks during the 4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday. Ugandan President Museveni was the chief guest at the cultural event. President Museveni said the region supports Odinga's candidature for the chairperson of the African Union Commission. He pointed out that those in positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change in the continent. "He will help us in brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States. We are the ones who can say we move and we move," the Ugandan leader said. President Ruto rooted for African integration, noting that territorial boundaries should not serve as roadblocks to trade and investment between and among countries. Instead, he said, nations must collaborate for the greater good of the continent. "There cannot be a successful Kenya without a thriving East Africa," the President said. His sentiments were echoed by President Museveni, who called on African countries to work towards unity of purpose and ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the continent. President Museveni emphasised the need to revisit the historical priorities of the continent, which he identified as the creation of prosperity for the people, establishment of strategic security against all threats and promotion of the integration of the African continent. At the same time, President Ruto announced that the government will build a fish landing site in Wichlum, Siaya County, at a cost of KSh100 million to support the fishing community. He also opened the Nyang'oma Technical Training College Ramogi Campus. "This campus will immediately admit students beginning this January," he said. President Ruto commended counties for their role in preserving culture through cultural festivals. On his part, Odinga called for African integration to ease the movement of people, goods and services, foster cross-border trade and promote inclusive growth. He said it was time to actualise the dreams of the continent's founding fathers, who envisioned a united Africa free from artificial borders. "These borders do not have to be impediments to cooperation and working together," he said. Among those present were Governors James Orengo of Siaya, Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu). Others were Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism), among other leaders.