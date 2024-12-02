Museveni promotes Interpol Boss to AIGP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has promoted Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Joseph Obwana to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), the highest rank in the Uganda Police Force.

This promotion also confirms Obwana’s position as the Director of the National Central Bureau (Interpol-Uganda), a role he has been serving in an acting capacity since the retirement of AIGP Grace Akullo five months ago, following the non-renewal of her contract.

Obwana, alongside his deputies Fred Enanga and Yusuf Ssewanyana, had been holding the SCP rank. Before he was appointed the head of Interpol-Uganda, Obwana served as the deputy to AIGP Akullo when she was the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), later following her to Interpol upon her transfer.

The recent promotions also saw four other SCPs elevated to the rank of AIGP. Among them is James Opora, who has been serving as acting director of logistics and engineering, following the retirement of AIGP Richard Edyegu.

SCP Lawrence Niwabiine, previously the acting director of the traffic police directorate, has now been confirmed as the full director of the department, while SCP Stephen, who was serving as acting director of fire and rescue services, has been promoted to AIGP and confirmed in his role. SCP Geoffrey Musana, who has been the deputy director of logistics and engineering, has also received the AIGP rank.

With these recent promotions, the number of senior police officers holding the AIGP rank in 2024 has risen to 12. In September, Museveni also promoted several officers, including Frank Mwesigwa, now the Director of Operations Service, Moses Kafeero, Director of Human Resource Development, and Felix Baryamwisaki, Director of Information Communication Technology.

Other September promotions included Hadijah Namutebi (Director of Welfare and Production), Charles Kataratambi (Head of the Legal Directorate), David Waswa (Director of Counter-Terrorism Police), and Ubaldo Wasswa (Director of the Political Commissariat).

