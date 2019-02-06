MUSEVENI: Pay Buganda sh47 billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Museveni has directed the Finance Ministry to provide Sh47 billion in the next two financial years to compensate Buganda Kingdom for the Kigo prison land, the land hosting King Fahad Plaza and Muteesa House in London.

This is contained in an official statement from Sam Dick Kasolo, the Kabaka’s press secretary. “The president has directed the ministry of finance to allocate Shillings 23.5billion in the 20219/20 budget and another similar sum in the 2020/21 budget as compensation for Muteesa House (valued at 30 billion) and King Fahad land (valued at 14.1 billion),” the statement reads in part.

The statement follows a “cordial meeting” between Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi at his private Palace in Banda, a Kampala suburb. According to the statement, the duo agreed that all pending issues involving kingdom property, land and financial arrears be resolved soonest.

The same statement also indicates that Museveni has directed the Finance Ministry to pay with immediate effect Shillings 3 billion as rent for the Kingdom land in Kigo. Speaking to journalists On Tuesday, the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga noted that although the meeting between the Kabaka and the president was closed, they held another meeting involving delegations from the two sides.

The president’s delegation included the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga and State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite. The Kabaka’s delegation included Prince David Wasajja, Katikkiro Mayiga, Ambassador Emmanuel Ssendaula, Ambassador Bill Matovu and Joyce Mpanga. Mayiga says the meeting discussed various issues including kingdom assets alias “Ebyaffe”.

Mayiga also says the president has ordered the Lands ministry to expedite the process and transfer all the certificate of titles of returned kingdom assets.

Early last year, Museveni held another meeting with a delegation led by the kingdom’s premier where he pledged government’s commitment to compensate the kingdom.

Other kingdoms like Tooro and Bunyoro have also held several talks with the president to return their assets, which were confiscated by government during the 1966 crisis when the then prime minister, Milton Obote abolished kingdoms.

Recently, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the Tooro King flanked by the Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and members of the Kingdom’s negotiating team led by the Prime Minister met President Museveni at State House Nakasero over the return of the Kingdom’s assets.