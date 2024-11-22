Museveni pardons 19 jailed NUP supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has Pardoned 19 supporters of the National Unity Platform who have been serving a three-month jail term handed to them by the General Court Martial in Makindye on charges of Treachery and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Those pardoned are, Rashid Ssegujja, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Muhydin Kakooza, Simon Kijambu, Abdul Matovu, Olivia Lutaaya, Ronald Kijambu, Mesach Kiwanuka, Ibrahim Wandera, Asubat Nagwere, Paul Muwanguzi, Sharif Matovu, Davis Mafabi, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi, Siraji Mudebo Obalayai, Joseph Muganza and Stanley Lwanga.

The group was last month convicted on their own plea of guilty and later sentenced by the seven-member panel of the Court Martial chaired by Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe.

When they were being convicted, the Court considered the fact that they had families and the time of 3 years, four months and 8 days spent on remand and then 16 months on trial.

Mugabe handed down a five-year jail term but deducted all that time spent on remand. Accordingly, he sentenced the convicts to three months and 22 days in Luzira Prison.

He also explained to the convicts that they have a right to appeal should they be dissatisfied with the sentence of the Court.

However, the convicts led by Muhydin Kakooza said they would appeal because they expected not to return to prison after pleading guilty and being on remand for more than three years.

They also wailed before court seeking to be pardoned by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Museveni in a statement issued on Friday said he was pardoning the convicts under the powers given to him in the constitution in line with the presidential prerogative of mercy.

Heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for granting pardon to 19 young individuals who were recently convicted of various crimes following a plea bargain. Your compassionate decision gives them a second chance at life. We shall support the rest to… pic.twitter.com/ZzvSoD8Nxq — Hon Dr Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi. (@BalaamAteenyiDr) November 22, 2024



“In exercise of the power vested in me under Article 121(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, I Herby grant a pardon of the sentence of the persons below on the offence of Treachery C/S129(a) of the UPDF Act, cap 330 and unlawful possession of ammunition C/S(1)(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, 320”, read the Statement of pardon.

The Uganda Prisons Services Spokesperson Frank Baine has confirmed the pardon saying that the convicts were detained from Kitalya Prison and arrangements are underway right now to have them released from prison where they have been since 2021.

The pardon of the 19 now leaves 10 other supporters in jail after they refused to plead guilty to the charges they say were framed against them by the State to persecute them.

Trouble for the convicts started when the Uganda Police Force accused them of plotting to carry out petrol bomb attacks targeting government vehicles and buildings in various places in the country ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2021. This was after Museveni had defeated NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in the Presidential elections.

In the aftermath, Police claimed that the suspects masterminded attacks on Kasubi Royal Tombs, former Jinja Resident City Commissioner Eric Sakwa in Nakulabye, Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Katwe police station among others to allegedly show how they were not happy with the election results.

As a result, they were arrested by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence operatives and brought to Court to face justice.

Efforts for the convicts to get bail on several occasions were futile as their bail applications made on different occasions were dismissed.

NUP supporters have since said that the convicts were forced to plead guilty after suffering for so long in prison and having reportedly been coerced by government officials led by Minister for Youth and Children Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi to plead guilty as the only way to secure their freedom.

*****

URN