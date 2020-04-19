MUSEVENI: I will import food if Ugandan traders hoard

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to import food from Mexico, if traders continue to hoard essential items in order to increase prices and benefit from it.

Speaking on Sunday at State House Nakasero, Museveni said, he will never allow a group of suppliers to take advantage of Ugandans in distress.

“I heard that also there was some games of some suppliers trying to hoard so that the price goes up. I don’t like selfish people, if I hear there is no enough maize and beans in the market, then I will import. Too bad for you because you are crooks, you want to take advantage of the people. Sorry we are going to import and those things of yours will rot in your stores,” Museveni said.

He added that he’s aware of the games that they are playing and he will beat them to it. “Any whisper that the food is not enough, I will import. I will give it to foreigners because you want to kill your brothers. You sell us bad food, we go for you if its bad food eat it. Why do you want to sell it to us,” Museveni said.

The president also used the address to lift the ban he had imposed on boda bodas to stop moving at 2pm. He said they were concerned by boda bodas moving at night because they would be used to commit crime.

The president also said that they are studying the idea of having one person moving in the trucks.

“We had said that the lorry should have three people but some people are saying that three people are not necessary and actually are a danger they even cause accidents. I call upon the taskforce to study this and advise me,” Museveni said.

The president also issued another order stopping all people who have died of coronavirus elsewhere to be returned to Uganda.

“When somebody dies of Covid don’t try to bring the body back; let it be buried where somebody has died. I think if somebody was to die here, it will be the health workers to bury him not the relatives,” Museveni said.

He also warned drivers who don’t have stickers and are not essential people from driving on roads. He said those who will be caught, their cars will be confiscated.

“There are still some crooks in society who don’t want to cooperate…we have said don’t move around if you’re not essential, those vehicles will be confiscated and legally we shall see what to do about them because you are trying to kill Ugandans by not cooperating,” Museveni said.

Museveni also warned people from cultivating on river and lake banks saying, his government was going to move strongly against all those caught.

Uganda COVID-19 history

🔸 April 15-18 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 55

🔹 April 14 – 1 new case – TOTAL 55

🔸 April 13 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 54

🔹 April 12 – 1 new case – TOTAL 54

🔸 April 9-11 – 0 new – TOTAL 53

🔸 April 8 – 1 new – TOTAL 53

🔹 April 7 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 6 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 5 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔸 April 4 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔹 April 3 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new – TOTAL 44

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 24 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

