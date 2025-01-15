Museveni grants Baba Diri official burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has granted the late Margaret Baba Diri an Official burial. The President’s message was conveyed by the RDC Koboko Emmy Mitala to the Central Organizing Committee.

According to Mitala, the state requested the burial programme to be postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Emmanuel Banya, the Chairman Central Organizing Committee for the funeral said all arrangements are in place to ensure the burial ceremony is befitting.

Baba Diri died on Friday while being transported to Gary Homes Hospital in Maganjo, Kawempe Division in Kampala. Baba Diri was visually impaired and joined Parliament in 1996 as a lawmaker for PWDs and later in 2005, she became the Woman MP for Koboko District until 2021, making her one of the longest-serving legislatures.

She has been eulogized as a dedicated leader and an irreplaceable leader. She went to Kyambogo University and worked at St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko as a Teacher, at the National Union of Disabled Persons Uganda and the Parliament of Uganda.

A regional council of local governments will hold a special session in honour of her dedicated service in Koboko district Council Hall on Wednesday. She will be buried in her home in Midia in Koboko Municipal Council on Thursday

