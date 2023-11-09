Museveni gives nod to Kidepo National Park airport

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has okayed the construction of an airport in Kidepo Valley National Park in the Karamoja sub-region.

According to a statement from the Presidential Press Unit, Museveni okayed the move while meeting a delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by the Chairperson Board of Directors, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais at State House Entebbe on Wednesday.

The delegation briefed the President on the progress of the construction of the Airport in Kidepo Valley National Park. President Museveni okayed the project but advised the investors to be cautious about the safety of wildlife in the park. He also assured the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry that they will be exempted from tax as they go about the project.

Museveni further promised to mobilize the Uganda Hotel Owners Association to build Hotels in the area that will accommodate passengers who will be using the Airport. For his part, Owais informed the President that upon completion, the airport will have a 3,500-metre runway to accommodate aircraft like Boeing B777.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry was established by an Amiri decree issued in 1970 by the Ruler of Sharjah in order to effectively and vitally participate in the organization of economic life and the prosperity of its trade, industry, agricultural, digital and professional sectors on all levels and in cooperation with the concerned establishments and bodies and local departments.

Sharjah is the third-most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, after Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The meeting was also attended by Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Minister of State for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem.

Kidepo is one of the biggest national parks in the country with a variety of flora and fauna. However, because of the distance and the bad road, it’s one of the least visited parks in the country despite the very rich biodiversity.

