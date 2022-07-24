Museveni gifts another car to Kigezi Diocese Bishop

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has given another vehicle to Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi.

During his consecration as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi in May, Museveni gifted Akanjuna a brand new Renault Koleos. However, a section of Christians was not happy arguing that the car was too small and unable to climb the hills of Kabale, Rukiga, and Rubanda which the Diocese of Kigezi covers.

Despite Akanjuna accepting the Renault car on his consecration day, he did not drive it, and instead, he used an older car that belonged to the Diocese.

On Saturday, Jane Barekye, State House Comptroller delivered another vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser GR-Spot to Bishop Akanjuna at a function held at the Bishop’s residence at Rugarama hill in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality.

Sam Arineitwe, one of the Christians who raised a complaint against the quality of the first gift says that the complaints are genuine because Kabale being a hilly area, the first vehicle could not help the Bishop to effectively perform his duties.

Bishop Akanjuna hailed Museveni for Akanjuna for listening to the concerns of the Christians. He said that he will use the vehicle to preach the gospel as well as mobilize Christians to embrace government programs like the Parish Development Model.

Akanjuna also returned the Renault Koleo to Barekye.

H.E @KagutaMuseveni‘s gift of a strong Land Cruiser that can scale the steep hills of Kigezi has today been handed over to Bishop Akanjuna at the Diocese headquarters in Kabale by State House Comptroller, Ms. Barekye. FK pic.twitter.com/qg5PcegIkK — Faruk Kirunda (@kirunda_faruk) July 23, 2022

URN