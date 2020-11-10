Museveni fulfills pledge to Rukungiri women after 5 years

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has finally fulfilled his pledge of donating 10 heifers to Rukungiri women leaders, five years since he made the offer.

The president who is seeking another term of office in the 2021 general elections made a pledge of donating heifers to the women leaders in Rukungiri district while campaigning in the 2016 general elections in a bid to fight poverty and boost their levels of income at household levels.

However, the pledge was not fulfilled until today when the heifers were delivered to the beneficiaries by the coordinators of Operation Wealth Creation district.

While handing over the animals to the women, Dan Kaguta, the Rukungiri resident district commissioner asked the beneficiaries to use the donated animals for development, saying that the government of Uganda is trying all it can to chase away poverty at household levels.

He also cautioned them against selling the donated animals but instead take care of them and sell their products.

Charles Andrewson Katebire, the Rukungiri district chairperson hailed the government of Uganda under the leadership of President Museveni for having thought about women asking the beneficiaries to jealously protect them if they are to gain a lot from them.

”At last we are happy the president has finally fulfilled his pledge, but we had thought it was politics as usual, so take them and use them for development.”Katebire said.

Col. Martin Nahurira, the Rukungiri district operation wealth coordinator asked the beneficiaries to use the donated animals to chase away poverty and develop their families.

Immaculate Nduhkihe, one of the beneficiaries hailed the president saying that she will use products from her cow to improve her standard of living and be able to support her family with basic needs.

Jolly Mashaija, another beneficiary expressed her happiness saying that she has been struggling to raise school fees for her children but now she will sell products from her cow to raise money and have this problem solved.

Peace Mwesigye, another beneficiary said that donated cow will greatly change her lifestyle saying that she has been buying milk to feed her family and could also buy manure to put in her banana plantation but now she will use the donated cow to increase food production thus improved standards of living.

This is not the first time Rukungiri benefitting from the president at election time. In 2018 Rukungiri woman by- elections, the president also donated goods worth 5 billion shillings to the area.

