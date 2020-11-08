Museveni fulfills pledge to Budaka women after 5 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has fulfilled a pledge of 10 heifers he made to Budaka women 5 years ago.

Museveni who is seeking re-election as President of the country in the 2021 general polls had while campaigning for the 2016 elections made the pledge of the cows to the women in a bid to alleviate poverty and boost their household income.

However, it has taken five years for the pledge to be fulfilled until Friday when the animals were delivered to the beneficiaries under Operation Wealth Creation. During the recently concluded NRM party reconciliation meetings, the NRM leaders in Bukedi region asked President Museveni to fulfill his pledges or else he should not be shocked by the outcome from the coming elections.

Sofi Nakamya Muluya, the Budaka district chairperson women’s league said women had lost hope and had threatened not to vote Museveni after several reminders to the president to fulfill his pledge yielded no fruits.

”At last we are happy the president has finally honored his pledge, but we had thought it was politics as usual as he didn’t respond to our reminders yet he gave women of Bugisu a long time ago”

Felistus Logose, one of the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude saying the products from the cow will help her improve on her standard of living and be able to raise tuition for her 10 children.

However, one of the beneficiaries who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely expressed fear that cows might die as some looked unhealthy and not comfortable with the harsh environment.

Martin Orochi, the RDC Budaka while handing over the animals to the women cautioned the beneficiaries against selling animals for cash to buy luxuries. He urged women to vote for President Museveni in the coming elections saying national issues such as education, infrastructure, electricity, health and security will also improve in the next five years.

Early this year, Museveni cleared 80-million-shilling balance of the shillings 100 million he pledged for Lugwere Bible translation during the launch on 29th July 2017 at Saza grounds.

