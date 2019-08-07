Museveni eulogizes Kavuma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of mourners descended on Jjungo-Bukuya village in Wakiso district on Tuesday to send-off the late Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma, the former Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom.

The vice President, Edward Sekandi, who represented, President, Yoweri Museveni, eulogized the late Kavuma as one of the greatest patriots Uganda has ever had. “My relationship with Kaaya Kavuma dates back to our bush days when we used to meet in Nairobi,” read the president’s speech delivered by Sekandi.

The president also described the late Kaaya as a resourceful person with a sharp mind and “a fearlessly incorruptible man” who never tired his quest to foster for peace in the country. “Although his death leaves a huge vacuum, he leaves a legacy of hard work, which should be emulated by young Ugandans,” Museveni noted.

During the same requiem mass held at St. Steven’s church at Buwaya, Buganda’s premier, Charles Peter Mayiga described the late Kaaya as a selfless man who extended a hand to people outside his family circles.

“Most of these Members of Parliament you’re seeing here (mentioning names), were nurtured by Kaaya Kavuma,” Mayiga observed. After the church service, which was led by Rev. Alex Kasirye who also happens to be the deceased’s brother, the body was laid at his ancestral grounds at Jjungo-Bukuya village in Wakiso district. Kavuma was born on October 1937. He attended Mengo junior school and Busoga College Mwiri for his primary and advanced education respectively.

He was admitted to Makerere University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Kaaya then worked in different capacities in Uganda Coffee Marketing board in 1965.

He was later appointed the General Manager for British Commodities Company in 1974 until he relocated to Uganda in 1992.

Kaaya served as the deputy premier and also state minister for finance and minister of lands for Buganda Kingdom when it was restored. He’s reported to have died of heart failure on July 27, aged 81 years.

URN