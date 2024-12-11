Museveni donates shs300 million for Catholic Youth Conference in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has donated UGX 300 million to support the National Catholic Youth Conference celebrations hosted by Hoima Catholic Diocese from December 10–15, 2024, at Our Lady of Lourdes Bujumbura Cathedral in Hoima City.

The donation was handed over to the Bishop of Hoima Diocese, Vincent Kirabo, by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at her office in Kampala. Nabbanja emphasized that the president recognizes the importance of the conference and noted that the funds will facilitate various activities and cover other expenses for the event.

Bishop Kirabo expressed gratitude for the support, stating that the diocese aims to host youth from all 19 dioceses in Uganda. He highlighted that the conference is an opportunity for church leaders to counsel the youth on key aspects of life, such as honesty, faithfulness, love, and hard work.

Kirabo added that the event revitalizes the youth apostolate through messages and activities that address diverse life challenges.

The National Catholic Youth Conference, organized annually by the Uganda Episcopal Conference, brings together young people from across the country to share ideas, experiences, challenges, and opportunities. This year’s conference theme is “Those who hope in the Lord will run and will not be weary” (Isaiah 40:31). The conference also provides career guidance to help youth make informed decisions, instills gospel values, and fosters patriotism. It serves as a transformative experience, inspiring many attendees to lead morally upright lives and become role models in their communities.

Over 10,000 youth are expected to attend the conference, which is rotationally hosted by dioceses in Uganda’s four ecclesiastical provinces. On Tuesday, hundreds of youth began arriving at Bujumbura Cathedral. Hoima Diocese has budgeted UGX 812 million for the event, covering activities such as feeding and accommodation.

Funds are being raised through donations from other dioceses, government contributions, parish contributions within the diocese, and other fundraising efforts. President Museveni is expected to address the youth on critical development issues during the conference.

