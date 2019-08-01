Museveni didn’t clear development of Lusanja land– Witness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni never cleared the development of Lusanja land.

Testifying as a witness in the consolidated petitions of the Lusanja land evictions, Irene Birungi an official from State House said the people who claim ownership of the land have been developing the area but not on orders of the President and the government.

In May, businessman Medard Kiconco sued government and 128 others seeking compensation.

Kiconco also filed another suit against Persis Namuganza the State Minister for Lands in her individual capacity, Kampala Capital City Authority and 19 other individuals who are currently occupying the said land.

In this suit, Kiconco demanded that court should declare that the land in question belongs to him and the occupants are on the land illegally and should be evicted.

According to court documents, Kiconco alleged that government directed people to continue occupying the land in question yet he is the legitimate owner.

Birungi told court that the claimants lied that government had cleared them to construct their homes on the contentious land located at Sekanyonyi in Mpererwe in Kampala District.

Birungi also told court that she has been able to learn from court that Museveni visited Lusanja and yet the land claimed by Kiconco is in Sekanyonyi.

Some of the Lusanja residents, who turned up for the case, accused Kiconco of frustrating them.

The case was adjourned to August 2nd for further hearing.

URN