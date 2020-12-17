Museveni delivers ten heifers to Wakiso women leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has delivered ten in-calf heifers to Wakiso district women council leaders in fulfillment of his pledge to the women leaders shortly after their elections.

Sherry Kalyegira, the chairperson of Wakiso district women council who received the ten heifers on behalf of her council says initially, Museveni promised to give three animals to each women district council but has since increased the number to ten.

She says the animals will be distributed among the five members of her executive committee and the NRM district women league.

She welcomed the donation, saying it will boost their income, arguing that in most cases it is women who look after their families.

Michael Lubuulwa, the Wakiso district production officer says the beneficiaries are expected to showcase to the people who elected them that they can keep such animals and get out of poverty.

Asked whether there could be a program for lower communities to benefit like their leaders, Lubuulwa said that it is already challenging to distribute ten heifers per district.

*****

URN