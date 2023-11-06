Museveni declares war on Kenyan fuel middlemen

✳Diesel:

I. Middlemen’s price – $118;

II. Price from bulk suppliers or Refiners -$83;

✳ Petrol:

I. Middlemen’s price -$97.5;

II. Bulk suppliers or Refiners’ price- $61.5;

✳ Kerosene:

I. Middlemen’s price – $114;

II. Bulk suppliers or Refiners’ price – $79

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reached an agreement with his East African counterparts William Ruto and Samia Suluhu to cut out petroleum product middlemen in Kenya, whom he blames for continued high pump prices.

“Uganda imports petroleum products of the magnitude of 2.5 billion litres per annum valued at about US$ 2bn. Without my knowledge, our wonderful People, were buying this huge quantity of petroleum products from middlemen in Kenya. A whole country buying from middlemen in Kenya or anywhere else,” Museveni remarked in a message on X.

“Why not buy from the Refineries abroad and transport through Kenya and Tanzania, cutting out the cost created by middlemen?”

He said he got to know this information from whistle-blowers and handed the matter to Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to handle but the matter was never handled.

“When I studied the issue, I discovered that we lose so much by buying through the middlemen. We have now contracted bulk and Refinery suppliers able to give us the lower prices. I have discussed this with H.E Ruto, the President of Kenya and our delegation is now in Dar-es-Salaam, discussing with Her Excellency Samia Suluhu.”

He concluded by saying, ” I can assure the Inland East Africans of competitive petroleum products, free of distributions caused by middlemen. The whole of Uganda, North- Western Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Western Kenya, South Sudan and Eastern DRC, will benefit .”

“The internal parasites who have been cheating their country, have launched a social–media and mainstream media campaign against our liberation- resistance plan against okuseerwa (being over-charged). As usual, we are ready to confront the parasites.”

“Down with the social-media and mainstream media misinformers,” he said on X.

