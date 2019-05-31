Museveni commissions USMID roads in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned 13 roads that were constructed in Gulu Municipality under World Bank funded, Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development – USMID Project. Construction of the more than 10-kilometres of roads commenced in 2017 at a tune of 43 billion Shillings.

Constructed roads include Lango Road, School Road, Cemetery road, Acholi Lane and Alokolum road. Others are Lumumba Avenue, Commercial Road, Crane Avenue and Odur Min Odyek Road.

President Yoweri Museveni urged Ugandans to properly utilize the roads for development and business. Museveni also rallied Ugandans to embrace commercial farming in order to increase their household income.

Gulu Municipal Deputy Mayor Pauline Lukwayi used the occasion to ask the government to increase funding to the municipality for physical planning, garbage management, street lighting, drainage and animal slaughtering as it prepares for city status. Gulu was recently elevated to a city status starting July 2020.

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi said cabinet has already approved funding amounting to 29 and 77 billion Shillings to Kitgum and Gulu municipalities respectively in the next financial year.

George Aligec Lapir, the President of Gulu Municipal Development Forum said that the government has constructed and upgraded more than 62 roads in Gulu municipality in the last five years under projects such as USMID, Japan International Cooperation Agency-JICA, Uganda Road Fund and Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA.

URN