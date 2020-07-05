Museveni commissions seven more factories in Namanve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned operations of seven small to medium manufacturing and assembly plants in Namanve Industrial Park.

The factories are already providing over 2000 jobs to Ugandans and manufacture a wide range of Products from radios, TV’s, refrigerators to sanitary wear and tarpaulins.

The plants are a result of joint efforts by the Uganda Investment Authority who were tasked to develop 22 Industrial and business Parks around the country with an aim of creating more jobs.

There are such parks across the country or under construction in Mbarara, Jinja, Soroti, Mbale to Oraba, Gulu, Lira and Arua.

“The manufacturing and assembly plants are a result of deliberate measures taken to make Uganda a desirable investment destination. It is why rather than focus on direct taxes, we stress job creation which improves our people’s incomes and their purchasing power,” Museveni said on Saturday.

“To the investors, besides our local and regional markets, we have different agreements internationally such as AGOA, Everything But Arms for the EU market, and concessions on over 400 products to the Chinese market. All of these are on a non-tarrif, non-quota basis.”

He added that, “Indeed, I have seen many of our children employed in these factories to man points of production and assembly lines. These are earning some money and also getting skills.”