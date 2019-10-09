Museveni cautions leaders against abusing Divine Trust

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned politically elected leaders to avoid abusing the trust vested in them by indulging in bribery, assuming illicit wealth and arrogance.

Museveni observed that leaders faced a lot of temptations, which can be avoided for the Glory of God. He cautioned that falling prey to temptations, tantamount to mocking God who blessed them with leadership positions and abilities.

“I have been watching how people are abusing chances and trust from God. You may think its people who voted you, but it’s God. In the last 60 years, I have seen people ruin their chances. Don’t be corrupt, don’t agree to take a bribe or ask for one,” Museveni added.

The President, who was speaking at the 21st National Prayer Breakfast at Pearl of Africa Hotel, Nakasero yesterday, said that leaders should be humble and serve those they lead within their means giving an example of his service as a President under which he has never taken or asked for a bribe.

Museveni expressed that leaders who are faithful with the least, are faithful with much and those who are unjust with the least are unjust with much.

The Prayer Breakfast was themed “The Power of Character in Leadership” derived from the Holy book of Titus, chapter two, verse 7-8.

Pastor Johnny Enlow, the Founder of Restore 7 Organization, USA and Author of the Seven Mountain Prophecy prayed for reaffirmation and transformation in Uganda. In his keynote address, Pastor Enlow appealed to leaders to be hungry for justice, remain humble and poor in spirit.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that inspiring people starts with helping them to get out of poverty, have good health, consume clean water and be able to access education at all levels.

“We also learn that we need to be just while dealing with the people we serve. You realize that Deborah one of the biblical exemplary leaders was one of the best judges. She never favoured anyone while rendering her judgments. This is exactly what we should be doing as people’s servants,” Kadaga said.

She said that people in Uganda who are sleeping on ‘mattresses of cash’ should release it to the key needs of people like education and health.

Meanwhile, Worker’s MP Sam Lyomoki who has on several occasions expressed interest in the presidency prayed for Nation saying that the Fountain of Honour should be able to accomplish what he was sent to do for Uganda.

He said that God had revealed three key things that were going to be a game-changer in the Country and that they were only meant for the ears of the President. Lyomoki handed the message to the National Prayer Breakfast Chairman David Bahati who later told the congregation that he had given the message to security and later handed over to Speaker Kadaga for delivery to President Museveni.

URN