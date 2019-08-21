Museveni and Kagame sign Luanda Agreement

Luanda, Angola | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his counterpart Paul Kagame of Rwanda have signed the Angola Quadripartite Summit agreement today.

“We have agreed on a raft of issues that will be implemented between our two countries, largely meant to improve our security, trade, and political relations. Uganda is fully committed to enforcing this agreement,” Museveni said at the end of the summit.

“I thank Presidents Joao Lourenco of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo for overseeing this process. I also thank His Excellency Dennis Sassou Nguesso for witnessing the signing as Chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.”

They together with Presidents of Congo, hosts Angola and DRC have committed to a new regional cooperation and security arrangement that should ease tensions in the region.

According to the memorandum of understanding, Rwanda and Uganda undertook to:

Respect the sovereignty of each other’s and of the neighboring countries, refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party and neighboring countries, thereby eliminating all factors that may create such perception, as well as that of acts such as the financing, training and infiltration of distabilizing forces protect and respect the rights and freedoms of the national of the other party residing or transiting in their national territories, in accordance with the law of the country. resume as soon as possible the cross-border activities between both countries, including the movement of persons and goods, for the development and improvement of the lives of their populations. promote, with the spirit of pan-Africanism and regional integration, comprehensive cooperation in the fields of politics’ security, defense, trade and cultural exchange, investment, based on complimentary and synergies establish and Ad Hoc commission for the implementation of this memorandum or understanding, headed by the ministers of Foreign Affairs and composed of the Ministers responsible for internal administration and head of Intelligence of both countries. keep facilitators regularly informed of progress in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understiand.

Un mini Sommet des Chefs d’Etat RD-Congolais, angolais, rwandais, ougandais et congolais, ce mercredi 21 août 2019 à Luanda. L’objet de ce sommet est de concrétiser l’entente entre le Rwanda et l’Ouganda. Par la signature du Mémorandum d’entente de Luanda. pic.twitter.com/ZdirSzPvEo — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) August 21, 2019

Minister Manuel Augusto delivers two messages of President João Lourenço, to his counterparts Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. 🇦🇴🇷🇼🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/LAiff8THbA — MOFA / MRE Angola (@angola_Mirex) August 14, 2019

Today’s meeting was a followup of the July 12 summit also held in Angola’s Luanda which brought together the heads of state of the four countries.

At the last meeting in July, Rwanda and Uganda reached an understanding to resolve tensions that have erupted between their two countries in recent months, after contacts undertaken by Angola with the DR Congo’s assistance.

The Angola foreign minister has in the past two weeks visited Kigali and Kampala to seal the deal.

Uganda-Rwanda tensions

Rwanda’s Kagame and Museveni, once close allies, have exchanged public accusations of spying on each other’s territory and political interference.

Trade has been severely disrupted since late February when Rwanda abruptly closed the border with its northern neighbour, severing a major economic land route.

Apart from a brief interlude in June the frontier has mainly remained shut, damaging the economies of both countries reliant on cross-border trade.

In May, Ugandan police accused Rwandan soldiers of entering the country and killing two men, drawing an angry denial from Rwanda.

Analysts say the spat between Kagame and Museveni could threaten stability in the strife-prone Great Lakes region.