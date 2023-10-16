MUSEVENI: ADF plan to bomb churches foiled

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A plan by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels to bomb churches in western Uganda have been foiled, President Yoweri Museveni has said in a message on X at the weekend.

He said, the rebels are fleeing to Uganda after the UPDF airforce bombed some of their hideouts in eastern DRC last week.

“Further to my morning message about the devastating attacks our Air-force carried out against ADF in Congo yesterday, today, through popular vigilance (Wanainchi Kuwa macho), two bombs which the remnants from Congo were planning to plant in churches in Kibibi, Butambala, were reported to the Police and defused,” Museveni said.

He said Police is working to establish the exact identity of the individuals involved.

“We shall get them wherever they go: Congo, Uganda, South Africa, or wherever they go. Wanainchi be vigilant. Report strangers. Do not accept gifts from strangers,” he said.

“In Kibibi, the pastors had been sent public address systems linked to bombs. However, the Wanainchi were suspicious and reported. The evil plan was foiled, thanks to everybody.”

Earlier in the day, Museveni revealed that on 14th of October, 2023, fighter-bombers hit ADF terrorists at 4 different points. These points, he said, were at: 72kms, 120kms, 69kms and 130kms from the border on the Bundibugyo-Semiliki side.

“It seems quite a number of terrorists were killed. As a consequence, the terrorists are running from Congo which they thought was heaven and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts.

He said the attack on a truck carrying onions to the market across the border in Congo , 12kms from the border near Bweera, Kasese, may have been by such elements.

“The Public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange People that come to your area. Report them to the Police that are nearest to you. Even relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return. They may be part of the terrorists.”