Museveni accuses Bobi Wine of being a fascist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni who is also the presidential flag bearer of the National Resistance Movement [NRM] has accused his opponent of the National Unity Platform, Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu of being a fascist.

Speaking to NRM youths at Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo district, Museveni who is aiming at getting a sixth elective term said that there isn’t any other adjective he can use to describe a man who is a leader of a group of people who attack others because of wearing NRM shirts.

“Is that democracy?” Museveni asked. “You are a fascist. If you are a democrat, why don’t you want people to freely express themselves? It means you are against democracy and you want people to do what you want not what they want.”

Museveni also called upon Ugandans to stop calling Bobi Wine a radical because the term doesn’t apply to him. He said a radical is a person who moves in the right direction but at a bigger speed with no compromise.

“But people like Bobi Wine are just reactionary,” Museveni said. “Anybody against positive progress is reactionary and the violence they are generating is reactionary. Because what are they fighting for? For us we are fighting for democracy, Pan Africanism, patriotism, social economic transformation.”

Throughout his campaigns, Bobi Wine too has referred to Museveni as a dictator who has presided over a failed country politically and economically. Bobi Wine has also routinely accused Museveni of doing everything under the sun to subdue the will of the people who have longed for change for many years.

Museveni was accompanied to Ntungamo by his wife, also Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni. The president urged the youth to improve household incomes by shifting away from the working for the stomach to working for the pocket.

“I went to Mbarara high school and observed that the people in my home were rich but they were all working for the stomach. I clarified my vision of a modern life in Africa which was to shift from subsistence to commercial farming,” he said.

For her part, Janet Museveni called upon the youths to work hard and ensure that her husband wins the election.

“The resistance movement was founded by the people like the president, but when he founded it, he was young just like you and his vision was to fight for what was right for our homeland,” she said. “He took a decision that could even have cost his life. So why should we now have a generation of young people who want to destroy what the movement has built?” She asked.

URN