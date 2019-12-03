Murder suspects of mobile money agents face trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial in Makindye has ruled that four suspects facing charges of murdering two mobile money agents have a case to answer.

The agents including Harriet Nalwadda and Moreen Nakabuubi were shot dead by unknown assailants who were moving on motorcycles on June 10th, 2019 before they robbed them of shillings 6.8 million.

Four suspects were then arrested in a joint operation by security agencies. They are Bob Anichan, a UPDF deserter formerly attached to Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Dennis Mangusho, formerly attached to 63 Battalion, Stanley Mulunda alias Jumba Frank a casual laborer from Masanafu and Issa Ntale alias Ganja, a boda boda rider.

On Tuesday, the suspects appeared before Court presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti.

Gutti said that the evidence by the prosecution against the suspects was sufficient.

During the case, prosecution adduced evidence from 16 witnesses against the accused.

The witnesses included spouses of the suspects, security officers from Telecom companies like Francis Kabera the head of security at Airtel Uganda who said the accused were in constant communication with each other on the day of murder and scene of crime police officers.

The scene of crime officers led by Rukundo Gloria Gumisiriza the head of Homicide department at Katwe police station said she had recovered a number of cartridges from Zanna which were tested and found to have been discharged by the guns found at the residence of one of the suspects in Masanafu.

Other witnesses like the spouses of the accused persons also testified confirming the robbery of shillings 6.8 million.

However, all the suspects said they will choose to remain silent with exception of the prime suspect, Anichan who said he will defend himself basing on un-sworn evidence.

This implies that he will not take any oath while giving his defense and he cannot be cross-examined on whatever he will tell court.

Anichan also said he will bring three witnesses from Zombo district who will challenge the prosecution that he was not at the scene of crime on the fateful day.

Mulunda also told court that apart from keeping quiet as his Defense, he will bring his co-accused, Mwangusho as his sole witness. One of the accused persons Ntale broke down in tears after being told that he has a case to answer.

The case was adjourned to December 9th when the suspects will start their defense.

