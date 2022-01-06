Murder suspect escapes from Iganga general hospital

Iganga Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Busoga East region has mounted a search for Hamis Geere, a murder suspect who escaped from Iganga General Hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment.

Geere, a resident of Budwege village, Bulamagi sub-county, Iganga district was arrested on Tuesday after publicly confessing that he participated in ending of the life of his neighbour, Faziri Maada, on December 24, 2021. But his confession evoked emotions among residents who torched his house and attempted to lynch him in revenge.

Police authorities dispersed the crowds and rushed Geere, who had sustained serious injuries to Iganga hospital for further management, before embarking on prosecution procedures against him. Geere however hoodwinked the police guard that he had been called to see a specialized doctor privately for examination.

Eva Nakakande, an attendant to one of the patients within the male ward says that Geere sounded suspicious as he kept on shouting unnecessarily, which antagonized the stay of other patients within the ward.

The hospital administrators declined to comment about the matter since he was directly under the surveillance and protection of police personnel. Meanwhile, the District Police Commander of Iganga, Kenneth Muheirwe confirmed the incident but declined to divulge details about the escape.

*****

URN