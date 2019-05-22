Muntu unveils alliance for National Transformation Leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The interim leadership of the newly formed Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) political party has been unveiled. The team led by the former president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), party Major General Gregory Mugisha Muntu was unveiled during the official launch of the party in Kampala this morning.

Muntu will be deputized by Makerere University Don Nyanja Musoke as the national Deputy Coordinator-Operations and former Serere Woman MP Alice Alaso as the National coordinator-Finance and Administration. Martin Okumu will serve as the National Coordinator for Research and Policy.

Christine Abia, a former legislator will be in charge of the national treasury, the women’s league will be headed by Ambassador Edith Ssempala, Lawyer Wilberforce Seryazi will be the party’s mouthpiece assisted by journalist Sulaiman Kakaire and Barbara Allimadi will lead the Diaspora Affairs docket.

Other members of the team include Hannington Basakana as Eastern Region Coordinator, Ssewava Sserubiri for Central region, Phoebe Acan for Northern region, and Jackson Wabyoona for the Western region. Florence Ibi Egwau will be in charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Abim Matanda is the Youth League Coordinator.

Eunice Okullo will lead Religious Affairs, Prossy Naikoba will lead the Civil Society Organisation Affairs, David Mwiruka will lead Education, while Dan Mugarura will lead Election Affairs. The Party will be guided by a team of elders, among them, Dan Wandera Ogalo, Dr Munini Munera and Yokas Bihande.

Alice Alaso, the Party’s National Coordinator in Charge of Finance and Administration says they intend to use the next three months to traverse the country and recruit new members. Mugisha Muntu says the Party will come out with different policy positions so that within one year, every Ugandan will understand what ANT stands for and what the party has to offer.

The Alliance for National Transformation was formed on March 19, 2019, as an opposition political party. It came in the aftermath of a fall out between the FDC leadership led by Patrick Oboi Amuriat and a faction led by his predecessor Mugisha Muntu.

It was officially launched today at the Serena Kampala Hotel, in an event attended by Members of Parliament, Heads of Political Parties, Civil Society organizations and the Academia.

Those present at the launch included Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, the Conservative Party’s Ken Lukyamuzi, former leaders of Opposition Winifred Kiiza and Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo, Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri and Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu, among others.

The Party unveiled its official symbol, a lighting bulb, its colours; White, Purple, and Orange and a logo, a map of Uganda lit with a bulb in the middle.

URN