Mumbere at liberty to seek temporary relaxation of bail terms- Judiciary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rwenzururu King, Charles Mumbere is at liberty to apply for temporary relaxation of his bail conditions to allow him attend the funeral of his mother, Christine Mukirania, the judiciary spokesperson, Solomon Muyita has revealed.

Mukirania died on Tuesday morning at Kilembe Mines Hospital aged 85. Although the cause of death is not yet to be established, Mukirania has been battling diabetic complications that saw her leg amputated at Case Hospital in March 2019.

The death of the Mumbere’s mother comes at a time when his movements are restricted to Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja Districts. This is one of the bail conditions imposed on Mumbere who is battling more than 41 charges including terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery among others that were slapped against him and 203 royal guards three years ago.

Mumbere and his royal guards were picked during a military raid on his palace in 2016. And has since been confined pending the disposal of the charges against him. The Judiciary spokesperson, Solomon Muyita, says Mumbere has the liberty to apply to high court to relax his bail terms.

He explains that Mumbere can convince court to allow him sometime to mourn his mother since it has the powers to relax the bail conditions. However, the Rwenzururu Attorney General, Alfred Makasi who is also Mumbere’s lawyer, says culturally Mumbere is exempted from burying.

He says even if the bail conditions are relaxed, Mumbere can’t attend the funeral of his mother just like the case was when his late father, Isaya Mukirania died. Makasi told URN that they haven’t written to court over the matter, adding they will convene a meeting to chat the way forward.

Mumbere has previously applied to court to relax his bail conditions to allow him to travel to different areas including his kingdom. The application is before the International Crimes Division pending hearing.

URN