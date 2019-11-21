Multiple loans obatined by teachers worries UNATU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Teachers Union-UNATU is concerned about multiple loans acquired by teachers.

Several primary school teachers abandon classes in fear of being arrested after obtaining multiple loans from money lenders, which has disrupted classes.

Zadock Kamusiime the UNATU National chairperson says that it has been established that hundreds of teachers flee money lenders.

He says that there is need to address the welfare of teachers such as provision of lunch and accommodation so that they minimize the expenses that would otherwise force them to engage in multiple borrowing.

UNATU secretary-general Philbert Baguma says that the biggest challenge has been the failure by the teachers to understand the interest rates of the loans before they sign documents.

He says that the union plans to sensitize teachers on the need to understand the terms and conditions of the loans.

David Muhanguzi Kaniga the UNATU coordinator for South Western Uganda says that the teachers in the districts of Mbarara, Ntungamo Ibanda, Bushenyi, Mitooma, Sheema,Kabale,Rukungiri,Kisoro,Kanungu among others have resorted to absenteeism because of fear to be arrested.

Kananga adds that the money leaders target the teachers especially when it is time for paying school fees for their children.

Alex Kiwkiriza, the UNATU chairperson for south-western Uganda says that some of the teachers have surrendered their ATM cards to money lenders.

Hannington Twesigye a teacher at Bukinda secondary school in Rukiga district says that they struggle to access decent accommodation and meals. He says that teachers spend a lot of money in form of transport to and from respective schools.

Justus Tumuramye a teacher in Rwampara district says that the teachers must be helped with counselling and guidance on financial discipline so that they do not continue to fall easy prey for unscrupulous money lenders.

