MultiChoice, UCC launch film festival competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda in partnership with the communications regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), and partners, launched the Uganda Film Festival Regional competitions and training sessions across four regions in Uganda.

The competitions are part of the activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Uganda Film Festival which has been instrumental in promoting Ugandan films and talent and a demonstration of the commitment of UCC and partners like MultiChoice Uganda towards building a thriving local film industry in Uganda, since its inception in 2013.

George William Nyombi Thembo the Director Rural Development Communications Fund, UCC expressed the Commission’s appreciation to partners and participants.

“We are delighted to host this Year’s UFF Regional Film Competition as part of the USF’s 10-year celebrations in which we will for the first time in 10 years, recognize and award up to 8 regional winners across the North, East, and South and Western regions,” Nyombi said, adding, “Appreciation goes to all filmmakers who submitted their content within the specified timelines and ensuring their submission are of high quality and to our partners who have joined us in the quest to recognize Filmmakers across the country.”

Speaking about the partnership with UCC, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “We are thrilled to join UCC on the journey to empower local filmmakers and promote the growth of the local film industry as a testament to our commitment to investing in local content.”

“As part of our hyper-local strategy, our aim is to nurture the next generation of Ugandan filmmakers and to create more opportunities for local talent to shine through initiatives like the Regional Film Competitions and we are excited to see the creativity and talent that emerges from these competitions,” Jamugisa noted. UCC is partnering with other entities including Uganda Tourism Board, Airtel Uganda, MTN, and others for this program.