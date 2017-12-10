Multichoice offers Dstv discounted decoders, bouquets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This holiday season, DStv Uganda is offering its customers an array of promotions to enable its customers to get discounted decoders and bouquets.

Phoebe Nakabazzi, the DStv Uganda Marketing Manager in Uganda said DStv has revamped its hardware offer of Shs132, 500 to include one month of compact this December period.

“Additionally, we have partnered with Shell during this season; for any customer who purchases a fully installed Zapper full kit at Shs182, 500 at any Shell fuel station will instantly walk away with a fuel or shopping voucher worth Shs30,000,” she said.

“DStv will also hold Mall activations in Acacia Mall, Game, Village Mall, Capital Shoppers Nakawa and Ntinda where customers can win goodies.”

She said DStv has also partnered with Jumia.ug for Black Friday “Big Bang” where the Explora decoders will be sold at a reduced price from Shs389, 000 to Shs277, 000 and the Zapper from Shs132, 500 to Shs99, 000.