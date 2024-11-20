Multibillion Malaria eradication program unveiled in Busoga

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers under the Busoga Health Forum (BHF) have launched a comprehensive malaria eradication program valued at UGX 154 billion in the Busoga sub-region. This initiative aims to curb malaria through mass screening and treatment of malaria cases to suppress the parasite’s spread within the population.

Peter Waiswa, Chair of BHF, explained that humans unknowingly act as key carriers of malaria. The parasite matures within human hosts and is transmitted by mosquitoes that bite infected individuals and subsequently spread it to others. The program’s focus on mass screening and treatment is meant to break this infectious cycle effectively.

The malaria eradication program also includes an extensive indoor residual spraying (IRS) campaign, covering both the interior and exterior areas of homes. This approach ensures that mosquitoes landing on surfaces are killed, thereby reducing the risk of malaria transmission.

Waiswa pointed out that malaria remains a critical health challenge in the region, with 60% of children under five affected despite efforts by the Ministry of Health (MOH). He stressed that all districts in Busoga require a comprehensive intervention, as opposed to only focusing on specific hotspots. The three-year program is expected to reduce malaria cases by 80%, with the remaining 20% managed through the MOH’s ongoing malaria control initiatives.

Funding for the program will be raised through partnerships with development organizations, members of parliament, the MOH, government bodies, and other supporters. Waiswa emphasized the economic toll malaria takes on Busoga households, with families spending at least UGX 10,000 on treating each child’s infection. He noted that malaria contributes to stunted growth in one-third of children, leading to underdeveloped brains, poor concentration in school, and a failure to reach their full potential.

Waiswa also highlighted the broader health impacts of malaria, including increased rates of premature births, infant and maternal mortality. He emphasized that the geography of Busoga, surrounded by large water bodies and characterized by favorable mosquito-breeding weather conditions, makes comprehensive control measures essential.

Alfred Yayi, Director of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, noted that severe malaria is a leading cause of mortality at Nalufenya Children’s Hospital. He urged community members to be vigilant about their children’s health and actively participate in efforts to reduce malaria infections and prevent avoidable deaths.

URN