Multi-billion Arua food complex nears completion

Arua , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The multi-billion Shillings food processing complex by China Huangpei food machinery limited in Arua Municipality is near completion. Construction of the Shillings 8 billion plant kicked off March 2019 and is expected to end by June 15th 2020.

According to engineers, over 90-percent of the works are already done and what is remaining are outside finishing like paving and compound designing. The plant has already processed over 5 tons. The three machines for cleaning, milling and packaging have successfully been tested.

Joel Aita, the consulting Engineer Joadah Consultant who oversees the progress of the works, says once ready the facility will be able to handle produce from Acholi, W. Nile and DRC due to its capacity.

According to Aita, despite the delays caused by the covid19 lock down, some of the workers had to be kept within to finish up the internal floor works and Machine installation.

Herman Rubanga, the Administrator China Huangpei Food Machinery limited, says the only works remaining are the compound finishes, which include paving and planting of grass and trees.

The 500 metric tons capacity value addition center can mill up to 5 tons of grain per day and according to the officials, farmers need to be engaged in more grain production to optimally use the facility.

When in full operation the value addition machines can mill up to 1190 bags per day.

Isa Kato, the Mayor Arua Municipality, says once the machines are in full operation, farmers in the region will get a boost since their produce will be able to fetch more money with value addition.

