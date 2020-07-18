Mukono friendship village in despair as lockdown shakes crafts market

Mukono , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Families of women operating in friendship village, a crafts market in Mukono district are struggling to survive after many of their activities were destabilised by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The village started in 2007 with about 133 houses headed by women living with HIV. They were brought together by a good samaritan Torkin Wakefield who picked them from the areas of Makindye, Acholi quarters, Namuwongo, Bwaise and hospitals, around Kampala.

Torkin taught them to make crafts, and together with two other partners Devin Hibbard and Ginny Jordan, he helped those living with HIV to enrol for free treatment and later into the Beads for Life programme which involved a six-month training in bead making.

After the training, the women were given raw materials to make the beads which became their source of livelihood. Some of their crafts were exported to the United States, with Torkin’s help, and the proceeds were used to purchase land and construct houses for the women. By the time the founders of the program left in 2011, the women had a title for each of the plots of land they occupied and a roof over their head.

Liz Kobusingye Friendship Village Chairperson says that after settling in Mukono, crafts became their major source of livelihood. She adds that although the biggest market was cut off when Tokin left, they have been sending crafts in small quantities through organizations like Mission and Vision for Africa.

But the collaborations were suspended when the coronavirus lockdowns were announced throwing many of the women into despair. Kobusingye notes that the mothers are desperately selling their land to sustain their livelihood.

The Village Crafts Coordinator Margret Nassali says about 30 women have dropped crafts at her home during the lockdown period tasking her to look for markets. However, she is also stuck with the products. Nassali explains that all the women in the village are single mothers, who need support to care for themselves and their children.

Sarah Ndagire, a mother with two children and six granddaughters says that she resorted to making mats after losing proper sight. However, she has still failed to find a market for them after their main outlet Vision for Africa Foundation stopped the collaboration after the coronavirus outbreak.

Margret Nagawa, another resident in the village is now paralysed. She says her condition worsened as a result of poor feeding and failure to seek medication on time.

The District Chairperson Andrew Ssenyonga says the village is now among the most worrying communities they have. He appeals to all people of goodwill to support the single mothers at the Friendship community.

