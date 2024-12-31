Mukono Diocese appoints Namirembe reject

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Abel Sserwanja Merewooma who was dismissed for allegedly forging academic documents, has been appointed to serve in Mukono Diocese.

Rev. Merewooma was dismissed by Namirembe Diocese on November 20, 2024, just months after being transferred to Kitegomba Church in Gayaza Archdeaconry from St. Stephen’s Church, Kireka.

His dismissal followed allegations of using forged academic documents for his theological studies.

However, Merewooma has been appointed the Diocesean Resource Mobiliser by the Mukono Diocese Bishop, Enos Kitto Kagodo. He starts work effective January 1st.

The appointment also entrusts him with planning and development responsibilities, alongside ministerial duties at the cathedral.

“After prayer and guidance from God, this is to inform you that we have officially assigned you in the Diocesan office as a Diocesan Resource Mobiliser… The program for your course of duties will be communicated in due course,” Bishop Kagodo stated in his appointment letter.

However, the decision has sparked widespread debate and divided Mukono Diocese Christians.

Rev. Merewooma’s dismissal from Namirembe Diocese stemmed from a decision by Uganda Christian University (UCU) to revoke his diploma in theology.

The university cited forged academic documents as the basis for the revocation, a claim that came to light during his attempt to enrol for a degree program.

The canonical laws further prohibit priests with revoked academic qualifications from serving in any church.

Rev. Can. Henry Segawa, the Namirembe Diocesan Secretary, emphasized in the dismissal letter that allowing Rev. Merewooma to continue serving would violate both the constitution and canonical laws of the Church.

Samson Ddumba, a parishioner at Nasuuti, said, “While it’s not our place to judge, Rev. Merewooma should first resolve the allegations against him at Namirembe before assuming any role in Mukono.”

Solomon Ntensibe, another Christian, expressed concerns about the decision’s impact on the Church’s credibility.

“Appointing him despite unresolved issues undermines the integrity of both Mukono Diocese and Namirembe’s earlier decision,” he noted.

Bishop Kagodo declined to explain the reasons behind his decision, urging the media to steer clear of what he described as a sensitive religious matter.

Rev. Merewooma is not the first dismissed clergyman to find a new role under Bishop Kagodo.

Earlier this year, Venerable Mesarch Lubega was appointed to Bbaale Archdeaconry after being dismissed from Mityana Diocese.

