Mugisha Muntu rallies Bundibugyo, Ntoroko for support

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen Mugisha Muntu, the National Coordinator for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has rallied the people of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko to join ANT and re-awaken their political spirits.

Muntu was speaking in Bundibugyo on Wednesday while training the coordinators and orient them about the Party’s direction ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Muntu said that Ugandans are ready for a new political space which can answer governance challenges and leadership gaps in the country.

He, however, noted that there is need for serious mobilization that must be extended to the grass root levels if change is to be realized.

According to Muntu, there is need to build the party’s strength right from the lower levels while avoiding disunity.

Gen Muntu said the national coordination tours are intended to create awareness and strategies on the party’s direction and disseminate core values of the party among the grass-root coordinators and the masses.

Simon Murungi, an ANT coordinator from Ntoroko district says the coordination campaign comes in handy at a time when key parties in the country are strategizing for the 2021 general elections.

Murungi who says the party was received well by locals, notes that they are set to transform the rural political setting by mobilizing the young generation to be part of the drive towards change.

